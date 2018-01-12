The City of Windsor is holding an open house on off-road biking in city parks.

Two open houses are planned, and residents are invited to come out and share their ideas with the staff that will be on hand to discuss options and suggestions, and collect comments.

The information will be compiled and used to help make future decisions surrounding off-road biking in our parks.

The first takes place on Thursday, January 25th, 2018 at the WFCU Centre from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

The second takes place on Thursday, February 8th, 2018 at the Roseland Golf and Curling Club from 5pm to 7pm.