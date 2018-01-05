Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation paid one half, $3,073,361.30, of the $6,146,722.60 LOTTO 6/49 prize from the September 20th, 2017 draw to Maurice Thibeault of Leamington.

OLG completed its prize claim review of this lottery ticket and verified that the ticket in question was purchased by Thibeault.

OLG will seek to pay the other half of the prize, which is in dispute, into court on or about January 15th, 2018 unless the parties resolve the matter privately or choose to take part in the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s lottery dispute arbitration process.

Thibeault picked up his cheque from the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto on January 4, 2018.