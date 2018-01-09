Meting snow and slushy side streets has city officials checking catch basins and asking residents to check them as well.

“We had a couple of snow falls mixed with some freezing temperatures that have left snow packed down on side streets, and that snow is melting and turning into slush,” said Executive Director of Operations Dwayne Dawson. “We’re keeping an eye out for catch basins to ensure they can take in the water as it thaws but if residents living near a catch basin can also check to see that it’s clear that would be helpful. Blocked catch basins can lead to localized surface flooding.”

Residents are encouraged to call 311 if they see a basin not working properly.

There is also the potential for rain tomorrow morning, possibly freezing rain. Roadways will be salted in advance but motorists are asked to use extra caution tomorrow and leave plenty of room for starts and stops on ice.