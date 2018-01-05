

The City of Windsor has extended Bright Lights Windsor until Tuesday, January 9th.

They city says that this is due to ongoing popularity and requests from the community for more opportunities to visit beyond the current severe cold snap.

Temperatures are forecast to remain extremely low on Friday and Saturday, but relief should begin to arrive on Sunday. This extension will hopefully give visitors another chance to enjoy the display with weather that’s seasonably wintry but not quite so bitter.

Bright Lights Windsor runs from 5:30pm to 10pm.