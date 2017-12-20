ClearNow
Wednesday December 20th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

We asked Windsorites to send us pictures of their Christmas trees. From short to tall, lit or unlit, you delivered and we’re proud to show your Christmas trees to the community!

Want to show off your tree? Take a photo and email it to us at [email protected].

By Jo Graham

By Jennifer Roy

By Debbie Johnston Harris & Family

By Debbie Johnston Harris & Family

By P barbeck

By Darlene Demars

By Linda

By Denis Benoit

By FM B

By Kate Sith

By Žaklina Soldat

By Paul

By Katie Moore

By Jacob Couvillon

By Melissa Ammoscato

By nazar eskander

By Joyce Lopez Robillard

