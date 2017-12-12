

The City of Windsor will host the 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games.

“We’re thrilled to be setting up another signature event for our city and region,” said Mayor Dilkens. “Just like when we hosted the Canadian Adult Recreational Hockey Association (CAHRA) tournament in 2016, this event will bring hundreds of adults and families to experience all that we have to offer. Hotels and restaurants will be busy, and we’ll see some excellent athletes compete in a host of sports.”

The mayor was joined by Police Chief Al Frederick and Fire Chief Stephen Laforet, along with Sports Tourism Officer Samantha Magalas and officials from Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island in his pitch to secure the signature event for the area.

The Can-Am Police-Fire Games is a multi-sport event hosted every two years in either Canada or the United States. The event is held over a 6-day period and the games range from more traditional sports such as softball, swimming and track and field to more participant-specific sports such as SWAT competitions and the Toughest Firefighter Alive competition.

While Windsor prepares for the 2022 event, the 2018 and 2020 Games will both be hosted at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.