Wednesday December 13th, 2017

Posted at 6:46pm

City News
As part of the City of Windsor 2018 budget, the following streets will see construction next year.

  • Halpin Road from Mulberry Road to Wildwood Drive
  • Park Street West from Bruce Avenue to Caron Avenue
  • Devon Drive from South Service Road to Sydney Avenue
  • Lonsdale Crescent
  • Halstead Crescent
  • Palms Crescent
  • Dolphin Court Palms Crescent from Westerly to the Cul-De-Sac
  • Tecumseh Road West from Partington Avenue to Huron Church
  • Eugenie Street from Ouellette Avenue to Howard Avenue
  • Alten Drive from Regis Avenue to Ashland Drive
  • Ashland Drive from Regis Avenge to Beachdale Road
  • Beachdale Road from Esplanade Drive to Wildwood Drive
  • Regis Avenue from Beachdale Road to Wildwood Drive
  • Ryerson Road from Regis Avenue to Ashland Drive

Total spending on road rehabilitation is set at $6,387,000 with another $2,500,000 budgeted for work on the Expressway.

