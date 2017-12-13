As part of the City of Windsor 2018 budget, the following streets will see construction next year.

Halpin Road from Mulberry Road to Wildwood Drive

Park Street West from Bruce Avenue to Caron Avenue

Devon Drive from South Service Road to Sydney Avenue

Lonsdale Crescent

Halstead Crescent

Palms Crescent

Dolphin Court Palms Crescent from Westerly to the Cul-De-Sac

Tecumseh Road West from Partington Avenue to Huron Church

Eugenie Street from Ouellette Avenue to Howard Avenue

Alten Drive from Regis Avenue to Ashland Drive

Ashland Drive from Regis Avenge to Beachdale Road

Beachdale Road from Esplanade Drive to Wildwood Drive

Regis Avenue from Beachdale Road to Wildwood Drive

Ryerson Road from Regis Avenue to Ashland Drive

Total spending on road rehabilitation is set at $6,387,000 with another $2,500,000 budgeted for work on the Expressway.