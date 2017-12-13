As part of the City of Windsor 2018 budget, the following streets will see construction next year.
- Halpin Road from Mulberry Road to Wildwood Drive
- Park Street West from Bruce Avenue to Caron Avenue
- Devon Drive from South Service Road to Sydney Avenue
- Lonsdale Crescent
- Halstead Crescent
- Palms Crescent
- Dolphin Court Palms Crescent from Westerly to the Cul-De-Sac
- Tecumseh Road West from Partington Avenue to Huron Church
- Eugenie Street from Ouellette Avenue to Howard Avenue
- Alten Drive from Regis Avenue to Ashland Drive
- Ashland Drive from Regis Avenge to Beachdale Road
- Beachdale Road from Esplanade Drive to Wildwood Drive
- Regis Avenue from Beachdale Road to Wildwood Drive
- Ryerson Road from Regis Avenue to Ashland Drive
Total spending on road rehabilitation is set at $6,387,000 with another $2,500,000 budgeted for work on the Expressway.
