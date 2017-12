On New Year’s Eve, Mayor Dilkens will add 25 items to Centennial time capsule and reseal it with instruction to open the capsule in 2042 during the City’s 150th celebration.

Before the Time Capsule Ceremony, All Saints’ Church will be hosting an Interfaith Service in celebration of the City’s 125th birthday.

The service will be held from 3pm to 4pm.

The Time Capsule Ceremony will take place at 4pm in the City Hall Lobby.