Garbage pick-up in the Town of Tecumseh continues to be delayed.

The town says that WDS was unable to complete their routes Saturday, and that due to the holidays and closure of the waste transfer station, they will be unable to complete garbage pickup until Tuesday January 2nd.

Ff your garbage has not been picked up as of Saturday, any garbage left at the road, including garbage outside of hard sided containers, will be picked up on Tuesday.

WDS will be out on Sunday to continue pick up of recyclables.

Added holiday garbage and the weather are the reasons behind the delays.