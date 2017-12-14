ClearNow
-6 °C
21 °F
Mostly CloudyThu
-6 °C
21 °F		Snow ShowersFri
-3 °C
27 °F		Snow ShowersSat
-3 °C
27 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday December 14th, 2017

Posted at 4:00pm

Christmas Lights
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

3000 block of Conservation Drive

We’ve taken a look at some of the brightest, and best-decorated Christmas houses in the Devonshire Heights area.

3700 block of Bliss Road

2100 block of EC Row Avenue East

3300 block of Bliss Road

Near Calderwood

1600 block of Seymour Boulevard

3400 block of Caribou Crescent

1300 block of Foster Avenue

3500 block of Turner Road

1600 block of Seymour Boulevard

3700 block of Turner Road

1600 block of Fuller Crescent

3600 block of Bliss Road

1500 block of Blairwood Crescent

3600 block of Bliss Road

3900 block of Byng Road

3400 block of Byng Road

3300 block of Woodward Boulevard

1300 block of Jessop Street

1900 block of Seymour Boulevard

3500 block of Byng Road

3000 block of Conservation Drive

1500 block of Foster Avenue

3400 block of Byng Road

1300 block of Jessop Street

3000 block of Conservation Drive

3900 block of Bliss Road

3400 block of Bliss Road

3500 block of Bliss Road

3700 block of Bliss Road

3200 block of Blairwood Court

1600 block of Fuller Crescent

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.