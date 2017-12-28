The popular Open Streets Windsor could return in 2018.

City Administration has prepared a report for City Council to discuss the future of the popular event at their upcoming budget meetings.

The recommendation calls for the event to be held on September 23rd, 2018. The event would follow the same route used in 2016 and 2017.

The duration of the event would be reduced from the 2017 event, running from 10am to 3pm instead of 5pm. Following the 2017 event, the city surveyed participants and the community and the ending time of 5pm were identified as a weakness, and the recommendation is to reduce the duration of the event slightly to a five-hour (10am to 3pm) event.

Roads would also be closed at 9am, allowing groups plenty of time to set up their displays and events.

For the event to move forward in 2018, council will be asked to approve funding for $90,000. Costs include things such as an event manager, advertising, barricades and policing.

The costs for the event could be reduced to $60,000 should council approved a separate budget recommendation to hire a full-time Coordinator, Programs, and Events within the Parks Department. This person would coordinate several yearly special events and would reduce the overall costs of the Open Streets event.

City Council will debate the budget on January 15th and 16th.