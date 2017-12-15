Leamington Town Council has approved the proposed 2018 municipal budget with a 1.8% tax increase.

The 2018 budget includes $29.5 million in capital infrastructure projects, which is similar to the 2017 approved budget. “

This year’s budget is a sustainable & responsible budget that will provide and enhance services to the Municipality of Leamington.” notes Mayor John Paterson. “Our goal is to improve the quality of life for our residents. We will see significant investment throughout our community, while also maintaining healthy reserves of $54M.”

Planned projects include a continued investment in the Pelee Drive/Bevel Line sanitary sewer project, as well as sewer separation along Erie Street South, and the creation of cycling lanes along Seacliff Drive.

In addition to infrastructure, the 2018 budget will also include attention to Mill Street revitalization and various improvements along Leamington’s waterfront and parks, as well as community concerts and programming at the Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park.