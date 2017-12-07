A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a 24-year-old Windsor man pay for medical expenses after a skiing accident left him in the hospital paralyzed.

On Sunday, November 26th, 2017 Shawn Florence was skiing at Pine Knob Ski Resort in Michigan when he crashed into a fence which caused severe trauma to his spine.

Florence was rushed to the closest trauma hospital in Pontiac where he underwent emergency spinal cord surgery. The surgeon was able to perform a successful spinal fusion surgery, however, because of the severe trauma of the injury it left him paralyzed from the belly button down.

The spinal cord was completely severed with damage in other areas of the spine as well. In addition to his spinal cord, other injuries included thirteenth broken ribs and collapsed lungs.

After a week-long stay an intensive care unit in Michigan, Florence was transferred to Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus; and is currently waiting to hear back from the rehab facility, Parkwood Institute in London.

This rehab center is a designated spinal surgery facility which focuses on helping patients train their bodies back to a condition where they can be as independent as possible in everyday life.

Florence graduated from Cardinal Carter Secondary in Leamington and received his diploma at St Clair College for Computer Systems Technology. He worked at Kelcom Internet division in Windsor as a technical support and customer service agent, along with umpiring minor league baseball games for many summers with the Leamington and Windsor Baseball Umpire Association.

Friends and family are now raising money to help Florence with costs associated with medical bills in Michigan, recovery, and rehab as well as financial assistance to acquire the equipment needed to live his daily life when he returns home. This will include a wheelchair, vehicle equipped with accessibility features for his condition, and accessible housing that suits his needs.

You can find the GoFundMe Page here.

As of 2pm Thursday, over $14,000 had been raised.