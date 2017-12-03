One person was killed in a crash in the county Sunday.

OPP say that it happened around 11:40am at the intersection of Essex County Roads 46 and 37 in Lakeshore.

They report that a Chevrolet passenger vehicle and a John Deere farm tractor collided at the intersection sending the lone occupant driver of the Chevrolet to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver was later pronounced deceased at hospital.

The driver of the farm tractor was not injured.

The investigation continues.