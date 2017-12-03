Mostly CloudyNow
2 °C
36 °F
Partly CloudySun
11 °C
53 °F		Partly CloudyMon
12 °C
53 °F		Partly CloudyTue
10 °C
50 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday December 3rd, 2017

Posted at 7:36pm

County News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

One person was killed in a crash in the county Sunday.

OPP say that it happened around 11:40am at the intersection of Essex County Roads 46 and 37 in Lakeshore.

They report that a Chevrolet passenger vehicle and a John Deere farm tractor collided at the intersection sending the lone occupant driver of the Chevrolet to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver was later pronounced deceased at hospital.

The driver of the farm tractor was not injured.

The investigation continues.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.