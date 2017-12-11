Several upgrades and enhancements are planned for both the Goyeau and Pelissier Street parking garages using a portion of the $6 million from the sale of the Canderel garage.

According to an administration report, planned work on the Goyeau garage would emphasize the original 1960’s motif while still bringing the facility into the present day.

The blue vertical mullions and concrete architectural panels will be restored to original, and a trellis feature will be added to each of the vertical architectural panels, with drought-resistant low maintenance climbing landscaping added along with up-lighting of these vertical features.

All wall and ceiling treatments in the stairwells, elevator lobbies and on the parking decks will be removed and replaced with a new protective All-Guard product, and the ceramic tiles in all stairwells will be removed and replaced with a light coloured traffic-bearing membrane with accent veins.

They also plan to convert all the lighting from the current lighting fixtures to new LED fixtures on all parking levels, in the stairwells and elevator lobbies.

To increase security, three to four additional cameras will be installed on each floor to supplement those already in operation and eliminate dead zones which may exist.

Total cost for the Goyeau garage is estimated at 2,489,954.

The works suggested for the Pelissier garage would “pay homage to the original garage elements with some additional features to bring it to the present day.”

Work includes installing illuminated signage at the entry on Park Street and replacing the illuminated signage on Pelissier, and accent and up-lighting are also included for the exterior vertical columns and walls for the facility.

In addition, all wall and ceiling treatments in the stairwells, elevator lobbies and on the parking decks will be removed and replaced with the same material planned for the Goyeau garage.

All current lighting fixtures will be replaced with new LED fixtures on all parking levels, in the stairwells and elevator lobbies and additional cameras added. Windows and handrails will also be replaced.

Total cost is estimated at 1,582,785.

It goes to council on December 18th for approval.