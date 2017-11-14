Windsor Police are looking for a man who allegedly fled from the scene of a crash over the weekend.

On Sunday November 12th at approximately 10:10am, police were called to McDougall Avenue and Elliott Street East for a crash involving two smaller vehicles and a transport truck.

Officers arrived and found two vehicles with substantial damage directly behind a transport truck which sustained minor damage to the rear bumper. There was also damage to a nearby building.

Police say the transport truck was travelling northbound and stopped at a red light at Elliott Street. A grey SUV was travelling in the same direction when it was struck from behind by a white pick-up truck. The impact pushed the SUV into the rear of the transport truck and it compressed into the trailer. Windsor Fire and Rescue was able to extricate the driver of the SUV and he was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The pick-up truck ended up on the sidewalk, pressed against the building.

Police say the driver of the pick-up truck fled the scene on foot, northbound on McDougall. He was described as a male, white, blonde hair, 30 years old, 5’7, slim build, wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.