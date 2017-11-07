The Windsor region has been selected to host the 2018 Ontario Tourism Summit held by the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) from October 23rd and 24th, 2018 at Caesars Windsor.

This is the premier provincial, industry-wide business conference for Ontario’s tourism industry to learn the latest trends, share new ideas and best practices, network with colleagues, and recognize industry leaders at the Ontario Tourism Awards of Excellence.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and Ceasars Windsor to host the 2018 Ontario Tourism Summit. The region has a lot to showcase, and we know that it will be an outstanding experience for the 450+ tourism leaders that will attend the event,” says Beth Potter, President & CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario.

“This is an important conference where tourism professionals will congregate to share ideas and shape the future of tourism in Ontario,” says Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island. “We are delighted to welcome the delegates and use this as an opportunity to personally showcase our region to our partners in tourism throughout the province.”