The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority will hold its third annual public meeting on Friday, November 24th, 2017, at 2:00 pm at the Capitol Theatre.

Those planning on attending in person are asked to register at www.wdbridge.com or by phone at 519-946-3038.

To submit your questions in advance, email WDBA at [email protected] Every effort will be made to answer submitted questions at the APM within the allotted time.