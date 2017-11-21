The Ontario Hockey League has named the WFCU Credit Union as the Official Credit Union of the OHL.
The agreement will allow the credit union to promote its Omnia Direct service and WFCU Credit Union’s award-winning products and outstanding service throughout Ontario. Leveraging the OHL’s strong presence in the province, WFCU Credit Union looks to grow Omnia Direct’s brand awareness and promote its market-leading financial services to communities across Ontario.
“WFCU Credit Union believes that junior hockey and youth sports make a positive impact on communities. For that reason, WFCU Credit Union has sponsored countless youth teams, promoting the benefits of physical activity, sportsmanship and team play,” said WFCU Credit Union Board Chair, Marty Gillis.
WFCU Credit Union has a strong history with the Ontario Hockey League. In 2008, WFCU Credit Union gained the naming rights to Windsor’s newly built community arena, the WFCU Centre, home of the Windsor Spitfires. As the Official Financial Institution of the three-time Memorial Cup Champion Windsor Spitfires, WFCU Credit Union supported the organization and worked as partners towards developing the successful bid to host the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup.
“At WFCU Credit Union, we’re committed to impacting people and communities in a positive way,” says WFCU Credit Union President & CEO, Eddie Francis. “One of the ways we do that is to support those things that bring people together, that create opportunities for young people, and that promote stronger communities. The OHL and hockey does all of that, making this partnership a natural extension for us.”
