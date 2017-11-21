The Ontario Hockey League has named the WFCU Credit Union as the Official Credit Union of the OHL.

The agreement will allow the credit union to promote its Omnia Direct service and WFCU Credit Union’s award-winning products and outstanding service throughout Ontario. Leveraging the OHL’s strong presence in the province, WFCU Credit Union looks to grow Omnia Direct’s brand awareness and promote its market-leading financial services to communities across Ontario.

“WFCU Credit Union believes that junior hockey and youth sports make a positive impact on communities. For that reason, WFCU Credit Union has sponsored countless youth teams, promoting the benefits of physical activity, sportsmanship and team play,” said WFCU Credit Union Board Chair, Marty Gillis.