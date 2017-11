Each year in late November, a team of Goodfellows spread out across the city to sell their traditional holiday newspaper, collecting donations to fund Christmas meals and gifts for thousands of families and children who would go without otherwise.

The Goodfellows are looking for help to sell those papers over the weekend of November 23rd and 24th.

If you would like to help, you can give them a call at 519-252-2739 or email at [email protected]