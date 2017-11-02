Some students on the University of Windsor campus are going homeless.

From now until Saturday November 4th members of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity are living on campus, just outside the Leddy Library in a shack constructed entirely from discarded materials including cardboard, tarps, twine, and wooden pallets.

This year marks their twentieth consecutive year holding this event in support of the Downtown Mission. The annual event draws attention to the struggles faced by those affected by homelessness, poverty & unemployment in the city of Windsor to students at the University.

The fraternity will be accepting donations of cash, clothing, and non-perishable food items which will be directly donated to the Downtown Mission.