Tuesday November 28th, 2017

Posted at 4:39pm

County News
Warden Tom Bain, Sean Collier (Union Gas), Karen Behune Plunkett (Essex Region Conservation Foundation), Richard Wyma (Essex Region Conservation) and Rick Fryer (Chair, Essex Region Conservation Authority).

Union Gas has made a $30,000 donation to the Essex Region Conservation Foundation and will serve as the Gold Sponsor for each of the Essex Region Conservation Foundation’s fundraising events – the Conservation Golf Tournament, Bike Tour and Super Santa Run.

”Union Gas is pleased to support the Essex Region Conservation Foundation’s Place For Life campaign,” said Sean Collier, Union Gas’ District Manager, Windsor/Chatham. “We share ERCF’s commitment to environmental conservation. This latest partnership is one of many over the past several years and we are pleased to continue with our support of their efforts.”

Three trees were planted at Holiday Beach Conservation Area to represent each year of the commitment.

