St. Anne’s steeple will be raised Tuesday morning starting at 6am.

In order to do so, Lesperance Road between Arbour Street and Tecumseh Road East will have temporary closures from 9am Monday, November 13th to 4pm Friday, November 17th.

Local traffic only will be permitted through the closure areas and emergency access will be provided.

All businesses remain open with access from the alley north of the Legion.