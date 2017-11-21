Heritage Drive will be closed from Rushwood Crescent to Sandwich West Parkway for road construction. The construction is expected to begin on Wednesday, November 22ns, 2017 and last approximately three to five days, weather permitting.

As a result of this construction, the following detour will be in effect:

Eastbound

Regular route on Sandwich West Parkway to

Right on D’Amore

Left on Rushwood

Right on Heritage to

Regular route



Westbound

Regular route on Heritage to

Left on Rushwood

Right on D’Amore

Left on Sandwich West Parkway to

Regular route