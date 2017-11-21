Heritage Drive will be closed from Rushwood Crescent to Sandwich West Parkway for road construction. The construction is expected to begin on Wednesday, November 22ns, 2017 and last approximately three to five days, weather permitting.
As a result of this construction, the following detour will be in effect:
Eastbound
Regular route on Sandwich West Parkway to
Right on D’Amore
Left on Rushwood
Right on Heritage to
Regular route
Westbound
Regular route on Heritage to
Left on Rushwood
Right on D’Amore
Left on Sandwich West Parkway to
Regular route
