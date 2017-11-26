Canadian rock band Walk Off The Earth is kicking off their World Tour at Caesars Windsor on Thursday, February 22nd at 8pm with an all ages show.

Written by the platinum-selling team of Gianni Luminati Nicassio, Sarah Blackwood, Ryan Marshall and co-producer Thomas “Tawgs” Salter, “NOMAD” is a buoyant love song featuring some spicy lyrics that once again delivers on the wide-ranging style the band’s audiences have grown accustomed to.

“ ‘NOMAD’ is a bit of a departure from the typical Walk off the Earth sound,” said band founder Nicassio. “We are constantly working with new jams, instruments and drum sounds. Nomad is an example of what happens when you lock us in a studio for a couple of days with strobe lights and a pulsating beat.”

Blackwood added, “When they finally let us out, we had this beautiful love song that felt both timely and worldly.”

Tickets start at $25 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Saturday, December 2nd.