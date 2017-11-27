The County of Essex has 50 job openings for a permanent, part-time primary care paramedic with Essex-Windsor EMS.

They are looking for candidates who put serving others first as part of their day-to-day activities and that see EMS as not only a career but also a calling.

You must meet all qualifications to work as a primary care paramedic, as set out in the Ontario Ambulance Act and its Regulations, and be available to work all shifts, all stations (including remote overnight assignments at Pelee Island), as scheduled or called in, in a 24 hour per day, seven-day per week operation.

More information can be found on their website here.

The job posting closes at 4pm on December 20th. Candidates who are deemed suitable and qualified will commence service orientation on February 26th, 2018. Candidates who are deemed suitable and who will successfully graduate by Spring 2018 and are A-EMCA pending will commence service orientation on May 7th, 2018.