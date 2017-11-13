The Art Gallery of Windsor is holding a special art auction this Friday titled “Perfect Pairings”, which will see works from renowned contemporary and modern artists including Brenda Francis Pelkey, Adèle Duck, Iain Baxter&, Louise Chance Baxter& and Bobs Cogill Haworth among others auctioned off.

The evening will also include wine and food carefully selected by local sommeliers, Carolyn Mason and Claudia Taylor, an award-winning estate winery, North 42 Degrees Estate Winery, and their new restaurant, Bistro 42.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at agw.ca. All proceeds of the event will support AGW’s ongoing community engagement efforts.