Three local organizations are teaming up to bring some holiday cheer to local children and their families.

Mealtime Express, Amherstburg Community Services (ACS), and the Amherstburg Police Services have partnered up to offer the Secret Santa program, now in it’s ninth year, to Amherstburg residents who struggle financially.

Norm Mickle, who along with his wife Jan, started the program which provides Christmas gifts to underprivileged children, says he believes that through the partnership with ACS and the Amherstburg Police, they will be able to help more children than ever.

“We have helped 100’s of children from 100’s of families over the years. Our goal is to do even more this year,” said Mickle. “When you support this program, you will know that you are the reason why so many local children have a smile on their face come Christmas morning.”

ACS has already started reaching out to families in need, while the Amherstburg Police will begin collecting donations in the coming weeks.

On November 12th, Mealtime Express will host their Secret Santa Benefit Dinner to raise funds for the program, with tickets on sale now at the restaurant for only $20. Tickets are only being sold in advance, and provide a 3-piece chicken dinner complete with fries, coleslaw, a beverage, and cake, as well as a raffle, gifts for everyone in attendance, and an appearance from Santa and Ms. Claus in person. Takeout tickets are also available.

Anyone looking for more information about the dinner or how they can support this program can contact Norm Mickle at 519-816-7189 or by emailing [email protected]