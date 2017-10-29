After being closed for nine days, the Detroit-Windsor tunnel reopens Monday morning at 5:30am.

The tunnel will still have several closures until June as work continues.

From October 30th to November 22nd the tunnel will be closed nightly from 8pm to 5:30am Sunday to Thursday. The Tunnel Bus will end its service with the 7pm round trip from Windsor and resume once the tunnel reopens the following morning.

From November 23rd to November 26th the tunnel will be open to traffic and the Tunnel Bus and Special Events Bus will run their normal schedule.

From November 27th to December 23rd the tunnel will be closed nightly from 8pm to 5:30am Sunday to Thursday. The Tunnel Bus will end its service with the 7pm round trip from Windsor and resume once the tunnel reopens the following morning.

Over Christmas from December 23rd to January 1st 2018 the tunnel will be open to traffic and the Tunnel Bus and Special Events Bus will run their normal schedule.

Finally, from January 2nd to mid-June 2018 the tunnel will be closed nightly from 8pm to 5:30am Sunday to Thursday. The Tunnel Bus will end its service with the 7pm round trip from Windsor and resume once the tunnel reopens the following morning.

During the nightly closure portion of the construction project, the Tunnel will be used to take passengers to any Special Event, and the Ambassador Bridge will be used for the return trip home. Canadian Customs at the Ambassador Bridge has the capacity to provide bus passenger processing.

Special Event transit service will continue for 30 minutes following games and concerts, and Transit Windsor strongly advises patrons to return to the dedicated pickup immediately following games and concerts to avoid having to find an alternate ride home to Canada.​