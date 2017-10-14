OvercastNow
Saturday October 14th, 2017

Posted at 3:22pm

Chatham-Kent
Photo by Wen Lin Kee on Facebook

Chatham-Kent Firefighters are on scene of a toxic fire on the area of Thames Street.

Anyone living the area is asked to stay out of the smoke. If you are inside your home, you’re asked to close all windows and doors and shut off your HVAC.

