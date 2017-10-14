Chatham-Kent Firefighters are on scene of a toxic fire on the area of Thames Street.
Anyone living the area is asked to stay out of the smoke. If you are inside your home, you’re asked to close all windows and doors and shut off your HVAC.
|Now
19 °C
66 °F
|Sat
20 °C
69 °F
|Sun
22 °C
72 °F
|Mon
14 °C
58 °F
Chatham-Kent Firefighters are on scene of a toxic fire on the area of Thames Street.
Anyone living the area is asked to stay out of the smoke. If you are inside your home, you’re asked to close all windows and doors and shut off your HVAC.
Comment With Facebook