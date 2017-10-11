OvercastNow
13 °C
55 °F
Chance of RainWed
13 °C
56 °F		OvercastThu
18 °C
65 °F		OvercastFri
19 °C
67 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday October 11th, 2017

Posted at 10:06am

College
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

College faculty represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union at St. Clair College have set a strike deadline of 12:01am October 16th.

OPSEU represents over 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians working at 24 public colleges across Ontario.

In a news release late Tuesday, JP Hornick, chair of the union bargaining team said the employer once again refused to consider key faculty issues and have walked away from the table.

“The purpose of setting a strike deadline is to get negotiations moving – before it’s too late,” said Hornick.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.