College faculty represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union at St. Clair College have set a strike deadline of 12:01am October 16th.

OPSEU represents over 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians working at 24 public colleges across Ontario.

In a news release late Tuesday, JP Hornick, chair of the union bargaining team said the employer once again refused to consider key faculty issues and have walked away from the table.

“The purpose of setting a strike deadline is to get negotiations moving – before it’s too late,” said Hornick.