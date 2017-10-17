Students at Tecumseh Vista Academy will now be able to plug into desks located at three brand new solar powered outdoor classrooms, each situated along a paved pathway spanning the school’s 35-acre property.

The solar powered outdoor classrooms are part of Tecumseh Vista Academy’s Pathway to Progress project for which the school was awarded $100,000 from Aviva Insurance for their winning idea which integrates the school, environment and community in a multi-platform concept.

The Solar Powered Classrooms were designed manufactured, and will be installed by Tecumseh based Unconquered Sun Solar Technologies Inc.

“I believe these solar-powered classrooms are the first of their kind anywhere….. my hats off to the Tecumseh Vista Parent Council, staff and students for their tremendous vision in conceptualizing these classrooms, we are proud to help make this vision a reality. We were even able to get some co op students involved in the design and build process, so it really was a win win for everyone involved,” said Sean Moore, Founder Unconquered Sun.