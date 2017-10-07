The foot of Sunset Avenue at Assumption Park is now adorned with 128 Canadian Flags on the riverfront.

Today, the flags were opened up in a ceremony at exactly 2pm to coordinate with other ceremonies.

Windsor, along with now 15 cities across the country, has decorated an area like this in order to honour and remembrance of our fallen veterans. This was park of a project that is a part of the Veterans Voices of Canada.

Each flag is representing a Canadian who was killed or has gone missing during the Boer war and war in Afghanistan.

Windsor’s decorated area is the only one of the dedications to be visible from both Canadian and the United States of America’s soil.