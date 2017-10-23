OPP are looking for two suspects after an incident over the weekend.

Police say around 12:20am on October 22nd, 2017 they were called to a weapons complaint in the 400 block of South Street in Lakeshore.

Two masked suspects carrying weapons attended a home and confronted a male resident. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident and the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The first suspect was described as a white male with a large build, approximately 5’8″ tall. The second suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6’1″ tall, wearing all black.

Police are asking that any person having information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime immediately contact the OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.