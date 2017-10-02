The OPP in Leamington are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male involved in an assault that took place on October 1st, 2017 at an establishment in the 100 block of Erie Street South.

According to the OPP, a verbal and a physical altercation ensued between two males at approximately 8:10pm. The victim was cut with a bladed object several times and required medical treatment.

Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the male involved in the altercation. He is described as a slim, black male, approximately 6 feet tall with a short afro, and wearing a blue shirt.

The male was last seen running westbound on Mill Street shortly after the altercation.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this male is asked to contact Detective Constable Brian Beneteau in the Leamington OPP Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.