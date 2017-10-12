Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is inviting residents from across the city to join him and members of Neighbourhood Watch, as well as Windsor Police Services for a walk along the Ganatchio Trail this Sunday, October 15th, 2017.

“We’ve all heard about the wonderful woman who was attacked while walking the trail last Sunday morning,” said Mayor Dilkens. “It was an unprovoked, vicious and random assault that has put her in hospital fighting for her life, and it has left our community bewildered. This walk is being held to show our support for Mrs. Widholm and her family, to reassure each other that our community stands together as one in times of distress, and to reaffirm that our community’s parks and trails are safe.”

The walk will begin in the Little River parking lot, found at the east end of Little River Road just east of Riverdale Avenue starting at 11am.