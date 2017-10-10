A new app, launched by Kingsville based farm and produce delivery service Lee & Maria’s is believed to be the first its kind in Canada.

The app allows Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent residents to select locally grown produce and products from farms and small businesses across the region and have them delivered to their home.

Customers can sign-up for a one-time delivery or weekly or bi-weekly subscription and can choose from several different sized “bins” of produce and select their delivery location.

Then before their scheduled delivery, customizations to the orders can be made, and locally made meals and products can be added.

“We became the first home delivery option in the region 5-years ago,” says Kevin Black, VP Business Development. “We pioneered online ordering in the region and a mobile app was the next natural step for us to take.”

Besides produce, other companies part of the app includes Greenheart Catering, Little Foot Foods, Brewin’ Bros., Craftheads, Cara Pasta, Pizzeremo, Good Greek Bakery, Cedar Valley Selections, Dyan’s Garlic and more.

Black says their over 1,000 members understand the importance of buying local, “but unfortunately they don’t always have time to visit a local farmers market. We bring the farm market to their doorstep, and this app makes it even more convenient with no commitments and no delivery fees.”

Find the app on their website here.