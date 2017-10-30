The Town of LaSalle has been presented with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2017 budget document.

“Congratulations to the entire staff,” said Mayor Ken Antaya. “This is quite an accomplishment for LaSalle. Sometimes we take for granted the work that our employees carry out. It is encouraging to be recognized by someone outside of our organization.”

The award represents a significant achievement by the Town of LaSalle. It reflects the commitment of the Finance Department to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive this award, LaSalle satisfied nationally recognized guidelines for budget presentation. The guidelines are designed to assess how well the budget serves as a policy document, an operations guide, a financial plan and a communications device. To receive the award, budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in 14 mandatory criteria within those categories.

This is the second year in a row that the Town of LaSalle has received an award for their budget document. There are over 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards program across Canada and the United States.