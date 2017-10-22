Residents of Ward 3 in the Town of Essex will be going to the polls on Monday, October 23rd to fill a Ward 3 vacancy.

One of the two positions in Ward became vacant in early July following the resignation of Councillor Bill Caixeiro.

Polls open at 10am and close at 8pm.

Voter Notification Cards identifying the assigned poll were sent by mail during the last week of September. Voters are asked to bring this card with them to the assigned poll, as it will help the Deputy Returning Officer to identify eligible electors and speed up the election process.

Eligible voters who did not receive a Voter Notification Card are asked to bring proof of Canadian citizenship (birth certificate, passport or citizenship card) along with personal identification showing place of residence (such as your driver’s licence, health card or motor vehicle permit) to one of the polling stations on Election Day.

On election night, results will be posted at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre. The community room will open at 7pm and results will be released sometime after polls close at 8pm.