Monday October 30th, 2017

Posted at 7:32pm

City News
The City of Windsor may add more holiday displays to other city wards this December.

According to a city report, currently three wards do not have a holiday light displays installed by the city. Those are wards one, seven and eight.

Should City Council wish to expand the displays, the following locations have been identified as the South Windsor Recreation Complex for ward one,
Forest Glade Optimist Park at the Forest Glade Library/Community Centre for ward seven and Rivard Park at the Fountainbleau Library for ward eight.

Total estimated costs for the three additional displays is set at $12,000.

