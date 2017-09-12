Slamming its way back to St. Clair College, one local promotion is striving for excellence.

Celebrating its fourth year, Border City Wrestling’s (BCW) Excellence is shaping up to be a stacked card. Taking place at the college’s Sportsplex on Saturday, October 14, the show is set to feature local talent, current wrestlers and WWE superstars from several eras.

It’s an event that organizers hope provides something for everyone.

“- We have had some huge names at St. Clair college since 2012 including WWE legends Kevin Nash, Carlito, Scott Hall, Jake Roberts, Rikishi, Bret Hart, Scott Steiner, Hurricane Helms, Santino Marella, Damien Sandow, Billy Gunn, Hornswoggle, current superstar Shinsuke Nakamura and more,” said BCW partner, James Trapanier. “This years line-up is our biggest ever as past WWE superstar Rey Mysterio will be in action as well as the current WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and there will also be an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana.”

Although they can’t announce most matches yet, BCW will have lots of talent to round out the show. Mysterio will headline while BCW favourite Aiden Prince fights WWE Uk champion Dunne: Four Global Force Wrestling (GFW) knockouts are also scheduled to compete.

Despite a recent incident in Mexico, Rosemary will be healthy and ready to go along with Allie, Taryn, Terrell, and Sienna. After three years away from wrestling, St. Clair alumnus and Can-Am graduate Petey Williams will also make his return to BCW’s squared circle at this event.

Although V.I.P. tickets are already sold out, general admission seats are still available for $20. People can find links to purchase tickets online through BCW’s website, facebook page or by calling their hotline at 519-969-1245.

Hosting such a big show, it’ wouldn’t be possible without St. Clair college’s five years of support.

“We are able to make these the biggest show of the year for BCW thanks to our partnership with the St. Clair College Entertainment Technology program,” said Trepanier. “These events are an integral part of the students’ curriculum and that allows us to go all out on all aspects of our production. This includes audio/visual, staging, lighting, pyrotechnics, and more. That all adds up to a world class television caliber event emanating from St. Clair College.”

Gaining its name when BCW honoured Bret “The Hitman” Hart in 2014, more than 750 fans sold out the St. Clair college Sportsplex last year. This time around, doors open at 7 p.m. for those in general admission and at 5:30 p.m. for anyone lucky enough to have purchased a V.I.P. meet and greet package. Bell time will be at 7:30.

Providing a winning formula, Trepanier thinks fans come back because they expect the very thing this show is named after.

“I think we thrive in Windsor because our fans have come to expect a consistent high level of quality sports entertainment from us for the last 25 years,” he said. “This is paired with the fact that we have strong community relationships and have always tried to give back to the community through our work with organizations like Adopt-a-Vet, Fantastic Fathers and the Windsor and District Labour Council to name a few.”

Those interested in the event and everything BCW can visit their website for all the latest.