Thursday September 7th, 2017

Posted at 4:53pm

City News
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs has declared Windsor’s flood a disaster and reports that applications for disaster assistance relief are available on the Ministry website.

Application forms will also be available at City of Windsor community centres and the City Hall reception desk in the coming days.

Family Services Windsor-Essex will be available to assist residents who require help filling out applications. Once residents have the application form, they are requested to call 519-966-5010, or toll free 1-888-933-1831, during the day for assistance.

