University of Windsor students and staff looking for a new coffee and food option will be able to enjoy Starbucks’ food and beverages when a new location opens on campus this fall.

While it won’t be ready for back to school, the Seattle-based chain’s newest Windsor location is scheduled to open inside the Toldo Health Education & Learning Centre on Monday, October 2nd, 2017.

Starbucks will be located in the former “Bru” kiosk. Renovations are underway.

Starbucks joins other food brands including Tim Hortons, Subway, Booster Juice, and Pizza Pizza on campus.