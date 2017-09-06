Multi-platinum American rock band REO Speedwagon take to the stage at The Colosseum on Saturday, December 2nd at 9pm.

After 10 studio albums, REO Speedwagon has reached legendary status with a string of 80s hit songs that have stood the test of time including chart-topping power ballads “Keep On Loving You”, “Take It on the Run”, “Don’t Let Him Go”, and “In Your Letter” from their #1 album Hi Fidelity. This Grammy-nominated record sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Over the course of their 50 year-long career, the band went on to sell more than 40 million albums, charted 13 Top 40 hits and remains one of the most popular arena performers of their era performing their classic, hit songs “Can’t Fight This Feeling”, “Time For Me to Fly” and “Keep the Fire Burnin’”.

Tickets start at $30 Canadian and go on sale Friday, September 15th at noon.