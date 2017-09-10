Road construction continues in the City of Windsor. Each Sunday we will provide an updated list of the current projects underway and the expected completion dates.

NEW THIS WEEK:

Howard Avenue:

From Lake Trial Drive to Havens Drive will be restricted to one lane for resurfacing until September 18th.

Wyandotte Street East:

Will be restricted to one lane in each direction from Bellevue Avenue to Strabane Avenue for paving until September 15th.



Moy Avenue:

From Wyandotte Street East to Riverside Drive will be restricted to local traffic for water main & road rehabilitation until November 30th.



South Cameron Blvd:

From West Grand Blvd. to Howard Avenue will be closed for re-surfacing until September 25th.



Mount Royal Drive:

At the Lennon Drain will be closed for roadwork until September 25th.

ONGOING:

Ouellette Avenue:

From Wyandotte Street to Elliott will be open to local traffic only until November 30th.

Littler Crescent:

From Joinville Avenue to the cul-de-sac will be restricted to local traffic for resurfacing until September 15th.



Joinville Avenue:

From Armstrong Avenue to Rivard Avenue will be restricted to local traffic for resurfacing until September 15th.

McMahon Avenue:

From Haig Street to Grandview Avenue will be restricted to local traffic for resurfacing until September 15th.

Baldwin Avenue:

From McMahon Avenue to Grandview Avenue will be restricted to local traffic for resurfacing until September 15th.

Scotia Drive:

From Austen Drive to Grandview Street will be restricted to local traffic for resurfacing until September 15th.

Downing Street:

From Grandview Street to Grandview Street will be restricted to local traffic for resurfacing until September 15th.

Moy Avenue:

From Shepherd to Tecumseh Road East will be restricted to local traffic for road & water main rehabilitation until November 17th.

Northwood Street:

From Huron Church to east of Daytona will be closed for reconstruction until September 11th.

Mount Carmel Drive:

From Cabana Road to Lennon Drain will be closed for construction until September 15th.

North Service Road:

From Elsmere to Conservation Drive will be closed for reconstruction until September 15th.

Sandwich Roundabout:

Roads will be closed in the vicinity of the new roundabout, which is to be constructed at the intersection of Riverside Drive West, Sandwich Street, University Avenue West and Rosedale Avenue will be closed until September 29th.



E.C. Row Expressway:

Between Banwell Road and Huron Church Road will have periodic lane closures for storm sewer and culvert relining rehabilitation until November 30th.

Marentette Avenue:

Will be closed between Ellis Street East to Hanna Street East for sewer, water main and road reconstruction until October 15th.

Tecumseh Road East:

Will be reduced to one lane in each direction for road & water main rehabilitation from Howard Avenue to Hall Avenue until September 29th.

Cabana Road:

Will be restricted to one lane traffic in east and west directions from Provincial Road to east of Howard Avenue for underground watermain and storm sewer installation, road widening, sidewalk and bike lane pavement until December 2017.

Tecumseh Road West:

Will be closed one lane in each direction between Curry to Partington for watermain, milling and paving until September 22nd.

Peter Street:

Between Prince Road and South Street will be closed for sewer, water main and road reconstruction until September 15th.