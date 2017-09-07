Planning is underway for the fourth annual LaSalle Craft Beer Festival, set to take place on Thanksgiving Weekend. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever with a special Canada 150 theme – “Cheers to 150 years!”

In celebration of Canada 150, the headline act is the Canadian Xsports – the ultimate all-star tribute to Canada’s internationally famous hit songs. Featuring former members of Bad Company and the David Wilcox Band, the band plays great music that is recognized by audiences of all ages. The Canadian Xsports will take the stage on Saturday, October 7th.

In addition to the headline act, music will be featured throughout the festival including a DJ on Friday, October 6th and live artists throughout the day and evening on Saturday, October 7th.

To commemorate Canada’s 150th, there will be a 1.50 KM beer run, set to take place on Saturday, October 7th. Registration includes festival admission, a toque, finishers medal and of course a beer! Details and registration info available at www.lasalle.ca.

In collaboration with Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island, the LaSalle Craft Beer Festival will be featuring our own Barrels, Bottles and Brews Tour at the festival. Festival attendees will receive a passport featuring all participating beverage vendors. They will then be encouraged to visit various vendors to obtain a stamp and complete their passport. Completed passports can be redeemed at the festival to receive a commemorative LaSalle Craft Beer Festival keychain.

In addition, the festival will feature delicious food served up by local food trucks: Butchers on the Block, Road Chef and Wheely Scrumptious. The games area will give festival goers a chance to test their skills and compete against their friends!

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at the Vollmer Centre or online at www.lasalle.ca.