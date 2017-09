The 23rd annual Children’s Fest takes place this weekend, with this year being a little different as they moved indoors.

This year’s Children’s Fest takes places inside of Central Park Athletics, with similar and added attractions taking place throughout the venue. The event is hosted by¬†Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) and co-hosted by the Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association.

Children’s Fest will be open again Sunday from 10 am to 5pm, with a $5 admission fee.