The union representing workers at Windsor’s local medical and blood testing labs has issued a formal strike notice.

Unifor Local 2458 issued notice to Medical Laboratories of Windsor for the company’s eight testing facilities. Workers will be in a legal strike position as of 12:01 am on Monday, October 2nd, 2017.

“These members are performing highly skilled, technical jobs that provide vital medical information for patients, yet many are making half of what those doing the same job in a hospital are paid,” said Tullio DiPonti, Local 2458 Secretary-Treasurer.

The company employs approximately 90 medical lab assistants and technicians.

The union says workers have been without a contract since March.