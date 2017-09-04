Tuesday isn’t only the first day of school, it is also the first day of operation for transit service in LaSalle. Route 25 has been chosen as the name for the route in LaSalle, marking the town’s celebration of 25 years in 2016.

To officially launch the service, Mayor Drew Dilkens will board the 1st bus leaving St. Clair College at 7:05am and will then be joined by Mayor Ken Antaya at the LaSalle Civic Centre at 7:20am. From there, they will ride the 1st bus through LaSalle until they arrive at the Vollmer Complex at 7:29am, where they will each end their tour.

The LaSalle transit bus will continue on its regular route.

The buses will be in operation from Monday to Saturday, from 7am to 7pm. The route is covered by two buses during the weekday peak morning and afternoon hours, one starting at St. Clair College and one in the area of Morton Drive at Front Road. One bus will operate weekdays on non-peak hours, and one bus on Saturdays.

There are more than 90 bus stops located along the route. This route captures about 75% of the homes in the urban areas of LaSalle.

Riders on LaSalle Route 25 will ride for free from September 5th to December 31st, 2017. Riders can transfer to Transit Windsor routes including the South Windsor 7, Dougal 6 and Dominion 5 giving them access to places like St. Clair College, University of Windsor, downtown Windsor and Devonshire Mall.

Riders transferring onto a Transit Windsor bus will need to pay the fee in Windsor until December 31st, and will be able to transfer for free once riders pay for the LaSalle Route 25 in January 2018.

The buses are equipped with an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) providing riders with real-time bus location, as well as Stop Annunciation (AODA requirement) and security cameras.

Riders can also download the “Transit” app from the App Store to receive real-time bus location information.

Find more information on LaSalle Transit on their website.