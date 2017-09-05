Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday September 5th, 2017

Posted at 8:24pm

The Job Shoppe will be holding a Vistaprint Hiring Event this Thursday, September 7th.

They are looking to hire over three hundred seasonal and full-time production associates for all shifts. Production associates are responsible for sorting, packaging, receiving and shipping a variety of custom-made business and personal items.

Wages range from $14.51 up to $15.50 per hour.  They offer three different shift options of swing (day/afternoon), midnights and weekends and offer the opportunity to be hired on permanently.

You must be available for full-time and overtime shifts when necessary, and general labour experience would be considered an asset.

It takes palace between 10am to 1pm and 3pm to 7pm at Devonshire Mall.  Call to book an interview time at 519-979-4400.

In addition, one lucky attendee could be starting a new career and driving away in a free car with a one-year lease.  Visit www.tjscar.ca for full contest rules.

